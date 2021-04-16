Sherman’s Spratt part of Southeastern Hall of Fame class

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State announced the six newest members of its Athletics Hall of Fame — Destiny Brown, Lavon Hicks, Jay Lysaught, Jeff Moser, Jonathan Polson and Pete Spratt — as the selections for the Class of 2021.

This marks the 21st class to earn entry into the Hall of Fame and matches the 2018 class as the largest class ever in bringing the Hall’s membership to 88.

In lieu of a banquet, Southeastern will be recognizing these inductees through features and interviews throughout the summer and have plans to bring them to campus during events during the fall of 2021 to be recognized in person.

Spratt, a native of Sherman, was a two-sport standout for Southeastern, writing his name in the record books for both football and track and field between 1991-95.

On the football field he was an All-America selection in 1995 and twice took home All-Oklahoma Intercollegiate Conference honors at wide receiver while helping the Savages to a 1994 OIC Championship and a berth in the Aztec Bowl. He set Southeastern’s all-time career receiving mark and his 2,336 yards still ranks as the fourth-best mark in school history. His 1,009 yards in 1995 ranks as the fourth-best single season.

On the track he earned six OIC individual championships while qualifying three times for the NAIA national meet, twice in the long jump (1995, 1996) and once as part of the 400 meter relay team (1996). He set the school record in the long jump and triple jump and was a member of the school record setting 400 meter and 1,600 meter relay teams.

Brown, a native of Stillwater, Okla., is another two-sport standout after making her mark in both volleyball and basketball from 2007-10.

She was an All-South Central Region selection in basketball, earning all-Lone Star Conference-North Division honors three times and was the conference’s Newcomer of the Year in 2008. She is second on Southeastern’s all-time rebounds list and eighth in career scoring.

On the volleyball court she was a two-time All-Lone Star Conference and ranks fifth all-time in career kills.

Hicks, a native of Marietta, Okla., is the third and final two-sport star in the class, participating in football and track for the Savages from 1971-73.

He is a two time All-OIC selection at running back, where he became the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher in 1971, a mark that still ranks as the 10th-best single season mark in Southeastern history.

Hicks went on to coach at the high school level, eventually leading his hometown Marietta High School to a state championship.

Lysaught, a native of Oklahoma City, was a standout on the tennis court from 1965-68 during Southeastern’s heyday under Hall of Fame coach Clarence Dyer.

He was a two-time All-American selection on the court and twice earned conference doubles championships, once with Hall of Famer Curtis Richmond and a second with Hall of Famer James Wadley, and also added a singles conference title as well.

Moser, a native of Ardmore, Okla., was Southeastern quarterback from 1993-1996, helping the Savages to an OIC Championship and an appearance in the Aztec Bowl.

He earned All-America honors in 1996, earning OIC Player of the Year recognition that same season, and was a three-time All-OIC selection. He also won Southeastern’s Male Athlete of the year award in his final year on campus.

Moser still ranks as Southeastern’s all-time leader in passing yards with 7,969 yards, including the fifth-best single season total when he posted 2,814 yards in 1995. He also still maintains the top career marks for passing attempts and completions.

Polson, a native of Durant, Okla., is the third football selection. He played from 1990-95 and over that time helped Southeastern to a conference championship and an Aztec Bowl appearance.

He was a presence on the field and in the classroom, taking home All-America honors on the defensive side of the ball in 1993 and 1994, and also added Academic All-American recognition in 1992 and 1993. He added a pair of All-OIC awards and NAIA All-District recognition while also taking home Southeastern’s Male Athlete of the Year award and its Scholar Athlete award.