Baseball Roundup — Bells beats Howe in 11-3A action

MELISSA — Austin Young threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks as second-place Bells defeated Howe in a District 11-3A contest that was moved to Melissa due to bad weather.

Landon Morse was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored three times, Landon Nelson and Koehler High each finished 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Hayden Trainor singled, drove in a pair and scored, Keaton High singled, walked and scored twice and Tanner Carter walked three times and scored for Bells (18-5, 8-2), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against Bonham on Tuesday night.

Ryan Hough and Luke Lopez singled while Austin Haley walked twice for Howe (7-15, 2-8), which hosts Leonard on Tuesday.

District 10-3A

Ponder 10, S&S 3

In Ponder, Josh Pittner went 3-for-3, drove in a run and scored during S&S’ loss to Ponder in district action.

Zack Colwell went 3-for-3, 3 singled and scored and Cade Russell added a hit for S&S (2-14, 0-10), which hosts Pilot Point on Tuesday night.

Zach Clark went 2-for-2 with a double, walked twice, drove in a pair and scored twice for Ponder (12-11, 4-6).

District 11-2A

Era 17, Tioga 0 (5)

In Tioga, Caden Pelley and Tanner Yant each singled and walked during fifth-place Tioga’s loss against second-place Era in district action.

Logan Westbrook and Chase Jones also had hits and Canyon Maness walked for Tioga (4-11, 4-5), which fell a game behind Collinsville and Tom Bean in the race for the final two playoff spots with three games left. The Bulldogs travel to Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

Triston Odom was 3-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored three times for Era (9-7, 6-3).