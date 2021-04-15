Herald Democrat

Grayson College baseball wins opener before rains halts double-header

The fourth-place Grayson College Vikings took the opener of a scheduled North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header against first-place Temple College at Dub Hayes Field before Game 2 was stopped in the second inning due to rain.

Both teams scored twice in the first inning and Temple held a 5-2 lead with one out in the second when the contest was postponed.

The Vikings (23-13, 11-10) are scheduled to play a double-header at Temple College on Saturday.

Grayson, which has won nine of its last 10, started the day with a 5-0 victory as Ryan Free threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks. Blake Rambusch was 3-for-3 with a double, walked and scored twice, Davis Powell was 2-for-4 and scored, Hunter Watson singled and drove in three runs and Yanluis Ortiz walked twice, drove in a run and scored.