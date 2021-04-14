Herald Democrat

Tom Bean baseball run-rules Savoy, moves into tie for third

TOM BEAN — Owen Langford threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and four walks as Tom Bean defeated Savoy, 10-0, in five innings in District 11-2A action.

Alex Sanchez was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Gage Moore was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored, Dustin Hickman was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Lance Pauler doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Dylan Chapman walked twice and scored for Tom Bean (10-6, 5-4), which is now tied with Collinsville for third place in the standings. The Tomcats, who have the district bye on Friday, host Tioga on Tuesday.