Grayson College softball earns sweep against Temple College

TEMPLE — Cheyenne Stark was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored as second-place Grayson College outlasted fourth-place Temple College, 11-9, in nine innings to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

Zoe Lott was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Sage Harlow was 2-for-4, walked and drove in a run, Azia Lokeni was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Hailey Vess homered and scored twice and Macee Cobb homered, walked, drove in two and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (34-5, 21-5), who host Temple for a double-header on Saturday.

Grayson started the day with a 6-3 victory. JT Smith was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored twice, Vess was 2-for-4 with a home run, Lokeni was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Stark doubled, drove in a run and scored and Dominique Rodriguez walked and drove in a run.