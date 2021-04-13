Herald Democrat

Southeastern baseball loses non-conference tilt with UCO

DURANT, Okla. — Colton Bucker homered twice and Seth Morrow hit a grand slam but it wasn't enough as Southeastern Oklahoma State lost against Central Oklahoma, 17-11, in non-conference action at Mike Metheny Field.

Bucker was 2-for-5 with the two homers and four RBI, Morrow drove in five runs, Rylee Holmes went 3-for-5 with a double and scored twice, Aaron Herrera was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored, Reid Rice homered and Richard Ware singled, walked twice and scored twice for the Storm (13-14), who start a Great American Conference series at Ouachita Baptist on Friday.