Softball Roundup — Lady Jackets rout North; Collinsville locks up postseason spot

The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets remained tied for third place with a 12-0 victory against McKinney North in District 10-5A action.

Denison (14-9, 7-4) stayed even with The Colony going into the final three games of the regular season. The Lady Jackets, who play at co-district leader Rock Hill on Friday, can clinch a playoff spot with one more win and one more Wylie East loss.

Lovejoy 12, Sherman 0 (4)

In Lucas, Marissa Wells singled during Sherman’s loss against co-district leader Lovejoy.

Ally Baker also had a hit while Natalie Rodriguez and Lauren Whitmire walked for Sherman (6-17, 2-9), which hosts The Colony on Friday.

Lovejoy (22-8, 10-1), which is tied with Prosper Rock Hill in first place, clinched a playoff spot with the win.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 2, Aubrey 1

In Aubrey, Kelsie Adams scattered five hits and struck out nine with no walks as third-place Van Alstyne defeated second-place Aubrey in district action.

Sydney Sullivan and Tess Cutler each singled and drove in runs and Paige Scarbro walked and scored for Van Alstyne (12-4, 6-3), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win when it hosts Anna on Friday.

Kate Fetters was 2-for-3 to lead Aubrey (15-5, 7-3), which is now a half-game in front of both VA and Celina.

District 11-3A

Whitewright 8, Bonham 0

In Bonham, Kyleigh Clements was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored twice as Whitewright moved into a third-place tie with Bonham after beating the Lady Warriors.

Madie Rohre and Hayden Thompson combined on a three-hitter with Rohre also going 2-for-4 with two RBI, Kiley Anderson was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored, Makayla Alexander was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Natalie Alexander singled, walked twice and scored, Abreanna Smith doubled, walked and scored and Gracie Robinson doubled and drove in a run for Whitewright (18-4, 8-3), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against second-place Gunter on Friday.

Chyrsi Hemby, Aisly Andrew and Cameron Person doubled for Bonham (16-6, 8-3), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Leonard on Friday.

Bells 3, Pottsboro 0

In Bells, Alexis Tanguma threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks and also drove in a run as first-place Bells defeated Pottsboro in district action.

Gabby Smith tripled, drove in a run and scored, Mia Moore tripled and scored and Chloe Russum singled, walked and scored for Bells (18-5, 10-1), which can clinch at least a share of the district title with a win at Howe on Friday.

Kayci Shiltz and Kara Nuemann singled for Pottsboro (5-13, 3-8), which hosts Blue Ridge on Saturday.

Blue Ridge 15, Howe 9

In Blue Ridge, Emery Snapp was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored during Howe’s district loss to Blue Ridge.

Hannah Dwyer was 2-for-5 with a double and scored, Katelyn Fuhr doubled, walked and scored, Micaiah Franklin walked and scored twice and Ryleigh Craven singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Howe (3-12, 1-10), which hosts Bells on Friday.

District 10-2A

Tioga 16, Alvord 5 (5)

In Alvord, Kelsee Vandagriff was 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and scored twice as Tioga run-ruled Alvord in district action.

Ainsley Denham was 2-for-2 with a double, walked twice, drove in two and scored four times, Shelby Derzapf was 2-for-2, walked twice, drove in a run and scored three times, Bekah Wineberg homered, walked three times and scored three times, Taylor Roberts singled, walked twice, drove in a pair and scored and Katie Houk drove in two runs for Tioga (5-8, 2-6), which travels to Muenster on Friday.

Collinsville 21, Lindsay 10 (6)

In Collinsville, the third-place Lady Pirates clinched a playoff spot with a victory against first-place Lindsay in district action.

Collinsville (13-7, 7-3) has the district bye on Friday before playing at Alvord on Tuesday.