Herald Democrat

Holifield finishes third as Storm golf is seventh at NSU Classic

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Jordan Holifield finished two shots back in a tie for third while leading Southeastern Oklahoma State to a seventh-place finish at the 22nd Annual NSU Men’s Golf Classic.

The Savage Storm fired a three-round score of 865 and was one shot back of Southwestern Oklahoma State. Central Missouri took the top spot after firing an 847 for the event.

Holifield had rounds of 71, 67 and 71 for a total of 209. Trent Zordrager tied for 17th with a 214, Matthew O’Steen was next in a tie for 51st with a 221, Dalton McGinnis was right behind with a 222 and Justice Hartman was tied for 91st with a 231.

The Storm will compete in the Great American Conference Championship on April 18-20 in Hot Springs, Ark.