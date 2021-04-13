Baseball Roundup — Sherman, Denison win; Whitesboro clinches playoff berth

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — Tate Bethel homered, drove in two, scored twice and got the final out for the save as Sherman defeated third-place McKinney North, 4-2, in District 10-5A action.

Connor Clark was 2-for-4 and scored and Drake Dodder allowed an earned run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks in six and two thirds innings for Sherman (10-13, 3-6), which plays at rival Denison on Friday night.

Logan Laney doubled and scored for McKinney North (12-7, 5-4), which is tied with Rock Hill for third place.

Denison 6, Princeton 2

In Denison, Hunter Manning allowed an earned run on three hits, striking out nine and walking one as the Yellow Jackets beat Princeton in district action for its third straight victory.

Peyton Johnson went 3-for-3 and scored, Canaan Farley Jr. was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Logan Tilley singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Cooper Mackay walked, drove in a run and scored for Denison (10-14, 3-6), which hosts rival Sherman on Friday night.

Logan Turner singled and scored for Princeton (9-12, 2-7).

District 9-4A

Aubrey 2, Van Alstyne 0

In Aubrey, Dakota Howard singled and walked during Van Alstyne’s loss against second-place Aubrey in district action.

Cade Milroy also had a hit and walked while Jordan Caldwell singled for Van Alstyne (13-7, 2-5), which hosts Anna on Friday night.

Zak Taylor threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks for Aubrey (23-2, 7-1), which clinched a playoff spot with the win.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 9, Valley View 3

In Whitesboro, Mac Harper went 2-for-4, scored three times and struck out 10 over five innings of relief as the first-place Bearcats clinched a playoff spot with a victory against Valley View in district play.

Jace Sanders went 2-for-4 and scored twice, Paul Griffith singled, walked twice and scored twice, Blake Beste singled and drove in a pair, Clayton Knight walked and drove in two and Torran Naglestad walked three times and scored for Whitesboro (16-4 9-0), which plays at Valley View on Friday.

Wyatt Isbell doubled, walked and drove in a run for Valley View (7-14, 2-7).

District 11-3A

Gunter 10, Whitewright 0 (5)

In Gunter, Isaac Villanueva and Cooper Wade combined on a one-hitter, working around seven walks with six strikeouts as first-place Gunter defeated fifth-place Whitewright in district action.

Villanueva threw the first four innings and stretched his scoreless innings streak to 25 and a third, during which he has allowed just five hits.

Garrett Vogel was 3-for-4 and scored twice, Jacob Morris doubled, drove in three and scored, Riekkhan Bostick singled and drove in two, Trey Oblas walked four times, drove in a run and scored twice, Kaden Rigsby walked three times and scored and Colton Jolly walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice for Gunter (21-4, 8-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Whitewright on Friday.

Deegan Bement singled and walked while Kasey Sanders walked twice for Whitewright (5-16, 3-6).

Bells 4, Howe 2

In Bells, Landon Morse scattered six hits and struck out 12 with no walks and also singled, walked and scored as second-place Bells defeated Howe in district action.

Landon Nelson doubled, drove in a pair and scored, Hayden Trainor singled, drove in a run and scored, Koehler High singled and drove in a run and Keaton High singled and scored for Bells (17-5, 7-2), which plays at Howe on Friday.

Austin Haley and Ryan Hough each went 2-for-3 and scored while Parker Pecina doubled and drove in two for Howe (7-14, 2-7).

Pottsboro 5, Blue Ridge 2

In Blue Ridge, Drake Hunter was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored as third-place Pottsboro defeated fifth-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Jett Carroll was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Barrett Kent was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, Jackson Lipscomb doubled and drove in a run and Aaron Massie scattered three hits and two walks over five innings wile striking out eight for Pottsboro (12-9, 6-3), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday. The Cardinals moved into a tie for third place with Bonham.

Brock Harris drove in both runs for Blue Ridge (7-11, 3-6).