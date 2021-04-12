Softball Roundup — W'boro earns at least share of 10-3A title; S&S close to playoff berth

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — Karley Wolf threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and a walk as Whitesboro clinched at least a share of the District 10-3A title with a 4-0 victory against fourth-place Valley View.

It will be the first district title for the Lady Bearcats (16-2, 11-1) since 2013. They can earn the outright 10-3A crown with a victory at home on Saturday against Boyd, which moved into a tie with Valley View (8-9, 7-5) for fourth place.

Rylee Russell doubled and drove in three runs, BreAnn Beste singled, walked and scored twice, Jamie Dickson drove in a run and scored, Olivia Hildebrand singled and scored and Maddy Cole singled and walked for Whitesboro.

S&S 12, Callisburg 2 (5)

In Sadler, Ashlynn Fowler was 3-for-3 with two doubles, walked, drove in two, scored twice and earned the victory as third-place S&S defeated Callisburg in 10-3A action.

Harlee Wooten was 2-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBI and scored, Piper Dickeson was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI, Rylie Rasmussen was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Dara Muller was 2-for-3, walked and scored and Presley Wilson homered, drove in two and scored twice for S&S (11-5, 8-4), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Paradise on Saturday.

Banner Tidwell doubled, walked and scored for Callisburg (9-12, 3-9).