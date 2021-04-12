‘Roos runners fare well at the East Texas Invitational

Herald Democrat

COMMERCE — The Austin College distance track team had several strong performances at the East Texas Invitational hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce, including multiple personal best times on the day.

Aimee Landers-Wilburn was third the 1,500 meter run with a time of 5:05.26 and also added a sixth-place finish in the 5,000 meter in 19:48.64.

On the men’s side, Johnny Biffar ran the third-fastest time in program history in the 5,000, coming in with a time of 16:04.73 to finish 18th. Chris Biffar set a new personal record in the race, finishing in 16:27.68 to place 21st and Andrew Thomas was 23rd with a time of 16:51.14. Christan Tomy placed 26th and established a new personal best at 16:58.25.

In the 1,500, Tomy finished 20th with a time of 4:17.59 while Gabe Graf was 23rd in 4:21.61. Chris Biffar was 28th at 4:26.44, and Thomas came in 32nd in 4:30.02. Andrew Cutting finished in 4:52.75 and Burhan Biviji ran 4:53.82 to place 43rd and 45th, respectively.