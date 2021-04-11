Austin College soccer squads lose against St. Thomas

Herald Democrat

HOUSTON — The Austin College women's soccer team closed out the regular season with a 2-1 loss against St. Thomas in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Hallie Dickerson scored from Sarah Carmichael in the 35th minute to tie the match and keep it that way until the second half for Austin College (1-5-1, 1-5-1), which will open the SCAC Tournament at Texas Lutheran on April 23.

St. Thomas netted the winning goal in the 54th minute and hung on for the victory.

Meredith Harris finished with seven saves for the 'Roos.

Men

SCAC

St. Thomas 5, Austin College 1

HOUSTON — Cesar Escobar pulled Austin College to within a goal in the early stages of the second half but St. Thomas pulled away for a 5-1 victory over the 'Roos in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Escobar's goal made it 2-1 in the 62nd minute but St. Thomas padded its lead eight minutes later and scored twice more in the final 13 minutes.

Aaron Hoffman finished with seven saves for Austin College (1-5, 1-5), which ends the regular season at Colorado College on Saturday.