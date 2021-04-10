Softball Roundup — Whitewright hands Bells 1st district loss since '18; Whitesboro clinches playoffs

Herald Democrat

WHITEWRIGHT — Kyleigh Clements went 3-for-4 and was a home run shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored as fourth-place Whitewright defeated first-place Bells, 5-1, in District 11-3A action.

Whitewright (17-4, 7-3) handed Bells (17-5, 9-1) its first district loss since 2018, snapped the Lady Panthers’ 30-game district winning streak.

Madie Rohre went 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and combined with Hayden Thompson on the victory, scattering six hits, Natalie Alexander singled, walked and scored twice and Makayla Alexander singled and scored for Whitewright, which travels to Bonham on Tuesday.

Kylee Beach was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and drove in a run, Alexis Tanguma singled, walked and scored, Mia Moore walked three times and Bailee Dorris tripled for Bells, which hosts Pottsboro on Tuesday.

Gunter 13, Howe 0 (5)

In Gunter, Rhyan Pogue threw a no-hitter, striking out six and walking one, as second-place Gunter defeated Howe in District 11-3A play.

Andrea Montes was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in five and scored twice, Olivia Eft was 2-for-2 with a double and scored twice, Hayden Fox tripled and drove in a pair, Madi Thigpen doubled, drove in a run and scored three times, Taylor Boddie singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice and Shey Menhkoff singled, walked and scored twice for Gunter (15-5, 8-2), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win when it hosts Leonard on Monday.

Chloe Scoggins walked for Howe (3-11, 1-9), which plays at Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Bonham 13, Pottsboro 6

In Pottsboro, Kayci Shiltz was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored during Pottsboro’s loss against second-place Bonham in 11-3A action.

Kara Nuemann was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Chaelie Trojacek and Sadae Martinez each singled and scored, Emma Hughes walked and scored and Tessa DelaCruz drove in a run for Pottsboro (5-12, 3-7), which travels to Bells on Tuesday.

Bonham (16-5, 8-2) remained tied with Gunter in second place.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 10, Paradise 5

In Paradise, Olivia Hildebrand was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored as first-place Whitesboro clinched a playoff spot with a victory against Paradise in district play.

Karley Wolf was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Elly Harper was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, BreAnn Beste was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Maddy Cole doubled and scored and Abbie Robinson singled, walked and scored for Whitesboro (15-2, 10-1), which plays at Valley View on Monday.

Dailia Gonzalez went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and scored twice for Paradise (2-20, 1-10).

Pilot Point 12, S&S 1 (5)

In Pilot Point, Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-2, walked and drove in a run during third-place S&S’ loss to second-place Pilot Point in district action.

Piper Dickeson tripled, Presley Wilson, Grace Hyde and Dara Muller singled and Brenna Howard scored for S&S (10-5, 7-4), which hosts Callisburg on Monday.

Paige Cox was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and scored three times for Pilot Point (15-8, 9-2).

District 10-2A

Collinsville 11, Tioga 4

In Tioga, Katie Johnson was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and scored twice and scattered nine hits while striking out 11 with no walks as third-place Collinsville defeated Tioga in district action.

Devyn Elvington doubled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored, Bella Hall was 2-for-4 and scored, Audrey Light singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Audrey Miller walked and scored twice and Rosie Cordero walked twice and scored for Collinsville (12-7, 6-3), which hosts Lindsay on Tuesday.

Emerson Rhymes and Ainsley Denham each went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in a run, Bekah Wineberg tripled, drove in a run and scored and Haylee Howell doubled and scored for Tioga (4-8, 1-6), which travels to Alvord on Tuesday.