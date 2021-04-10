College Diamond Roundup — Austin College, Southeastern baseball win on walk-off homers

Herald Democrat

Brandon Evans had a pinch-hit solo homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to lift the 'Roos to a 7-6 victory over St. Thomas and split a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series at Austin College.

Nick Flynn was 3-for-5 and a triple shy of the cycle, two RBI and scored twice, Cody Goggins was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, walked and drove in three, Zack Mahoney was 2-for-5 with a homer, drove in a run and scored twice, Garrett Gray walked three times and scored and Jake Thomas went the distance for the win, scattering 11 hits and allowing three earned runs with six strikeouts and two walks for the 'Roos (5-13, 1-10), who close out the series with a single game on Sunday.

Austin College started the day with an 11-6 loss. Mahoney was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and scored, Flynn was 3-for-5 with a double and scored twice, Sergio De Paoli was 2-for-3 and walked, Justin Alphonse doubled, drove in two and scored and Evans doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 11, Southwestern Oklahoma State 8

DURANT, Okla. — Hayden Evans' pinch-hit grand slam with one out in the bottom of the seven gave Southeastern Oklahoma State an 11-8 victory and a double-header sweep of Southwestern Oklahoma State at Mike Metheny Field.

Aaron Herrera was 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and scored twice, Richard Ware was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Slayde Ortiz singled and scored twice and Colton Buckner doubled, walked and scored for the Storm (13-13, 9-12), who host Central Oklahoma in single game on Tuesday.

Southeastern started with a 9-7 victory. Reid Rice was 2-for-3 with a homer, doubled, walked and drove in three, Rylee Holmes homered, walked and drove in three, Buckner was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored, Seth Morrow was 2-for-4 with a double, walked and scored, Joseph Ramirez was 2-for-5 and scored and Richard Ware doubled, drove in a run and scored twice.

Grayson College 18, NCTC 2 (5)

GAINESVILLE — Isaac Webb was 3-for-3 with three RBI and scored twice as fifth-place Grayson College beat North Central Texas College, 18-2, in five innings to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header.

Davis Powell was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with two RBI and scored three times, Blake Rambusch was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored twice, Cade Webber was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Wade Elliott was 2-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored Yanluis Ortiz tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored and Jesse Pierce singled, walked twice, drove in two and scored three times for the Vikings (22-13, 10-10), who host Temple College in a double-header on Wednesday.

Grayson opened with a 6-5 victory. Ortiz was 3-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Davis Powell went 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Jesse Pierce homered and drove in three, Will Quillen singled, walked and scored and Hunter Watson doubled.

Softball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 5, NCTC 0

Zoe Lott went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI and scattered six hits while striking out five and walking one as second-place Grayson College beat North Central Texas College, 5-0, to sweep a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader at Grayson.

Cheyenne Stark and JT Smith added solo homers, Dominique Rodriguez was 2-for-4 and Maci Sanders walked and scored for the Lady Vikings (32-5, 19-5), who play a double-header at Carl Albert on Monday.

Grayson started with a 7-5 victory behind two-run homers from Smith and Rodriguez in the bottom of the seventh to pull off the comeback. Smith went 2-for-3, walked and scored three times, Rodriguez added another hit to go with the game-winning blast and Sage Harlow was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored twice.

GAC

Southwestern Oklahoma State 6, Southeastern Oklahoma State 2

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State was unable to finish off a Great American Conference series sweep against Southwestern Oklahoma State, losing the finale, 6-2, after a 5-3 win in eight innings.

In the opener, Cheyenne Mahy went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs, Kamarie Wallace added three hits and Gracie Ore finished with two. Ore, Peyton Streetman and Lauren White all drove in runs.

Mahy continued her hot streak with two hits and two RBI in the finale. August Duty, Wallace, Streetman and Karissa Marshall each had one hit for the Storm (27-5, 17-4), which starts a home series against Ouachita Baptist on Friday.

SCAC

Schreiner 7, Austin College 3

KERRVILLE — Elizabeth Preston was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored during Austin College's 7-3 loss as the 'Roos were swept in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series against Schreiner.

Hannah Richendollar went 2-for-2 with a double, Sarah Ramirez doubled and scored and Ashley Elliott walked and scored for Austin College (2-17, 1-13), which starts a series at St. Thomas on Saturday.

Austin College opened the day with a 15-3 loss in five innings. Lyndsey Busch singled and drove in two, Elliott singled, walked and scored and Ramirez singled and scored,