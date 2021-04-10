Baseball Roundup — Jackets beat East; Howe nips Blue Ridge

Herald Democrat

WYLIE EAST — Canaan Farley Jr. and Owen Ewton combined on a three-hitter and did not allow an earned run as sixth-place Denison defeated fifth-place Wylie East, 6-2, in District 10-5A action.

Cooper Mackay was 2-for-2, walked and scored twice, Cam Wheeler was 2-for-4 and scored, Logan Tilley tripled, drove in two and scored, Ty Kirkbride doubled, drove in a run and scored and Peyton Johnson doubled and scored for Denison (9-14, 2-6), which moved into a three-way for sixth with Sherman and Princeton. The Yellow Jackets host Princeton on Tuesday night.

Gilbert Villa singled and drove in a run for Wylie East (10-10, 3-5).

Prosper Rock Hill 12, Sherman 0 (5)

In Sherman, the Bearcats suffered a 10-5A loss against third-place Prosper Rock Hill.

Sherman (9-12, 2-6), which finished with just one hit, will travel to McKinney North on Tuesday night.

Prosper Rock Hill (11-9, 5-3) stayed tied with McKinney North in third and just a game behind second-place Lovejoy.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 13, Callisburg 0 (5)

In Callisburg, Greyson Ledbetter and Mac Harper combined on a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks as first-place Whitesboro run-ruled Callisburg in district play.

Harper also drove in two runs, Ledbetter singled, walked twice and drove in a run, Jacob Smith was 3-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored four times, Paul Griffith was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored, Maxx Parker walked and scored three times and Jace Sanders singled, drove in three and scored twice for Whitesboro (15-4, 8-0), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Valley View on Tuesday night.

Hayden McMains singled for Callisburg (6-11, 2-6), which is tied for fifth place.

Paradise 11, S&S 1 (6)

In Paradise, Eli Mahan went 2-for-3 during S&S’ district loss against second-place Paradise.

Jake Reynolds singled and drove in a run, Joey Carter singled and scored and Zion Richardson and Cade Russell doubled for S&S (2-12, 0-8), which hosts Ponder on Tuesday night.

Lakon Yates went 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored for Paradise (9-10, 6-2), which is tied with Boyd and Pilot Point in second place.

District 11-3A

Howe 2, Blue Ridge 1 (8)

In Blue Ridge, Parker Pecina did not allow an earned run on three hits with 14 strikeouts and no walks in seven and a third innings as Howe edged Blue Ridge in district action.

Dylan Hughs was 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, Ethan Lopez doubled and drove in a run and Ryan Hough scored for Howe (7-13, 2-6), which plays at Bells on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro 12, Bells 3

In Bells, Grayson Watson was 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and scored twice as fourth-place Pottsboro defeated second-place Bells in district action.

Jackson Lipscomb was 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored, Braden Driggs was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored, Jett Carroll was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice, Barrett Kent was 2-for-4 with a double, walked and drove in a pair and Jake Kubik and Titus Lyons each singled, walked, and scored twice for Pottsboro (10-9, 5-3), which plays at Blue Ridge on Tuesday.

Tanner Carter was 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBI, Ben Burleson was 2-for-3 and scored, Koehler High was 2-for-3, Landon Nelson singled and walked and Hayden Trainor doubled for Bells (16-5, 6-2), which hosts Howe on Tuesday.

Gunter 11, Leonard 1 (5)

In Gunter, Jacob Morris and Landon Pelfrey combined on a two-hitter as first-place Gunter run-ruled Leonard in district action.

Morris also singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Riekkhan Bostick was 3-for-4 and scored three times, Cade Dodson was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored, Cooper Wade singled, drove in a run and scored and Trey Oblas walked twice and scored for Gunter (20-4, 7-1), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Nate Whitworth singled and drove in a run for Leonard (1-17, 0-8).

Bonham 7, Whitewright 2

In Bonham, Deegan Bement went 4-for-4 during fifth-place Whitewright’s loss to second-place Bonham in district action.

Karsten Fabian singled, walked and scored, Cooper Coley singled and drove in a run, Xy’rion Daniels singled, walked and scored and Caden Mallen doubled for Whitewright (5-15, 3-5), which plays at Gunter on Tuesday.

Darian Yarborough was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice for Bonham (12-6, 6-2), which is tied with Bells in second.

District 11-2A

Tom Bean 11, Ector 8

In Ector, Lance Pauler was 4-for-5 with a grand slam as Tom Bean defeated Ector in district action.

Gage Moore doubled, drove in five and scored twice, Chris Harmon singled, walked three times, drove in a run and scored twice, Alex Sanchez and Dustin Hickman each singled, walked twice and scored and Chase Parsons singled, walked, drove in a run and scored for Tom Bean (9-6, 4-4), which moved into a four-way tie for third place with Ector (5-4, 4-4), Collinsville and Tioga.

The Tomcats host Savoy on Tuesday.

Trenton 16, Collinsville 6 (5)

In Trenton, Landon Carpenter went 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored during third-place Collinsville’s district loss to first-place Trenton.

Luis Hernandez doubled and drove in a run, Bryce Johnson drove in a pair and Trevor O’Neal and Parker Wells each singled, walked and scored for Collinsville (4-5, 4-4), which hosts Ector on Tuesday.

Hunter Kissinger was 3-for-4 with a double and five RBI for Trenton (7-10, 6-2).