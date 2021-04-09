Whitewright's Pitt signs with University of Saint Mary

WHITEWRIGHT — When the Tigers needed someone to make a play, they usually turned to Aaron Pitt.

With an ability to score from anywhere on the court, he was a focal point for opposing defenses but still found a way to produce.

The Whitewright senior will hope to continue that success at the next level as Pitt signed to play basketball for University of Saint Mary.

He chose the NAIA program in Leavenworth, Kansas over Southwestern, Point University and William Woods University, which is where his older brother Dylan was a red-shirt sophomore on the basketball team this past season.

“It felt like the right place,” he said. “The coaches were great. The place looked nice. And they’re giving me access to the gym 24-7. It feels good because I always wanted to play college basketball and now I’m getting to do something I wanted to do and be at this point.”

In his final season for Whitewright, Pitt averaged 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals and a block per game, was named an all-region selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for Class 3A Region II and shared the District 11-3A Offensive Player of the Year honors. He helped the Tigers to a third straight playoff appearance, clinching the last spot with a half-court shot at the buzzer of the district finale to beat Howe in a game Whitewright had to win or would have been eliminated.

“Coach said you’ve got three dribbles, get up the floor and let it fly,” Pitt said. “To be honest I thought I missed it but it banked in.”

The Tigers, despite being a fourth seed, earned the program’s first postseason win since 2016 and picked up another victory to advance to the region quarterfinals for the first time since 2015 before losing to Paris Chisum and finishing with an 18-9 record.

“When it started, we just wanted to get one gold ball because we hadn’t done that in a while,” Pitt said. “Then we kept rolling.”

As a junior, he averaged 17.2 points and was a first-team all-district selection and was second-team all-district as a sophomore, when he averaged 8.6 points. During his freshman season he went back-and-forth between the varsity and junior varsity roster.

The six-foot-three Pitt was also a multi-year starter in football at receiver and defensive back, earning all-district honors in that sport, as well as running track for the Tigers.

University of Saint Mary played just 11 games this past season and went 1-10 overall and 1-9 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Last year the Spires went 12-16 overall and finished 10th in the KCAC standings. They had back-to-back third-place conference finishes in 2016-17 and 2017-18, winning at least 17 games each season, and last made the NAIA National Tournament in 2013 as the latter berth in consecutive trips.

“They see me playing any spot other than the five,” Pitt said. “I can shoot, bring the ball up and they like how versatile I am.”