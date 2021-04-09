College Diamond Roundup — Storm softball wins, AC softball loses in respective openers

Herald Democrat

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Amberlyn Walsworth tossed a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and a walk as Southeastern Oklahoma State opened its Great American Conference series with a 1-0 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State.

The win lifts the Savage Storm to 26-4 overall and 16-3 in Great American Conference play on the year with the final two games of the series slated for an 11 a.m. doubleheader on Saturday.

Walsworth retired the first 10 batters before a walk and a single but never had a runner end up getting as far as third.

Kyia Monahwee hit a triple and a double while Cheyenne Mahy drove in the lone run on a groundout in the fifth inning for the Storm (26-4, 16-3), who close the series with a double-header on Saturday.

SCAC

Schreiner 10, Austin College 2 (6)

KERRVILLE — Ashley Elliott homered, walked and drove in a pair during Austin College's loss against Schreiner University in the opener of a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Andrea Saucedo singled and scored, Sarah Ramirez doubled, Avery Atencio singled and Alice Maisonet walked for Austin College (2-15, 1-11), which ends the series with a double-header on Saturday.

Baseball

GAC

Southwestern Oklahoma State 10, Southeastern Oklahoma State 9 (10)

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State hit three home runs and carried a lead into the eighth inning but Southwestern Oklahoma State rallied and eventually earned the extra-inning victory in the Great American Conference series opener at Mike Metheny Field.

Colton Buckner went 3-for-3 with a home run while Blake McQuain and Seth Morrow each had a pair of hits with Morrow connecting on a three-run homer to lead the Storm (11-13, 7-12), who host a double-header to finish the series on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Miles also homered and McQuain, Richard Ware and Slayde Ortiz all drove in runs.