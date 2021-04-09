Austin College volleyball ends regular season with home split

Herald Democrat

AC volleyball ends regular season with a split at home

The Austin College volleyball team closed out the regular season with a split and a home win in the last match after a 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 14-25, 15-11 victory over Southwestern University in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

Riley Abernathy posted 14 kills and 13 digs, Olivia Linton had 12 kills and Mari Prazak collected 24 digs for Austin College (8-6, 8-6), which opens the SCAC Tournament on Friday.

Spencer Wynne finished with six blocks, Ali Horton and Brooklyn Talley each had 18 assists.

AC started the day with a 21-25, 25-17, 20-25, 17-25 loss. Victoria Smith led Austin College with 12 kills while Linton and Shelbi Cook each had eight kills. Horton led the 'Roos with 20 assists and added eight digs, Prazak collected 13 digs, Talley added 17 assists and 10 digs and Abernathy chipped in 12 digs along with five kills and four aces.