Softball Roundup — Sherman tops North; Bells clinches playoffs

Herald Democrat

McKINNEY — Emma Jones was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored twice as Sherman defeated McKinney North, 17-4, in five innings in District 10-5A play.

Addey Kuhn was 2-for-2 with a homer, four RBI and scored three times, Madison Jarvis was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in three and scored, Bailey Miller was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored three times, Miranda Farias was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored and Libby Cernero doubled for Sherman (6-15, 2-7), which hosts rival Denison on Friday night.

Jaydah Mayfield was 2-for-3 with two RBI for McKinney North (1-20, 1-9).

Denison 4, Princeton 0

In Denison, Ashlinn Hamilton threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and a walk as the third-place Lady Yellow Jackets blanked Princeton in 10-5A place.

Kiki Carter was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice, Katelynn Martinez doubled, walked and drove in two, Maddison Luper walked and scored and Madison Carter doubled for Denison (12-9, 5-4), which plays at rival Sherman on Friday. The Lady Jackets are tied for third with Wylie East and The Colony.

Hallie Day and Colleen Bunton singled for Princeton (10-10, 2-7).

District 10-3A

S&S 7, Boyd 6

In Sadler, Presley Wilson scored on a passed ball to give the third-place Lady Rams a walk-off victory against fifth-place Boyd in district action.

Wilson was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice, Dara Muller was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored and allowed just an earned run on five hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks and Brenna Howard was 2-for-4 and scored twice for S&S (10-4, 7-3), which plays at second-place Pilot Point on Friday.

Tristen Brieden was 2-for-4 with three RBI for Boyd (8-14, 5-5).

Whitesboro 14, Callisburg 0 (5)

In Whitesboro, BreAnn Beste and Elly Harper each went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored twice as first-place Whitesboro run-ruled Callisburg in district action.

Karley Wolf threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks and was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, Makayla Adams was 2-for-3 and scored twice, Jamie Dickson doubled and drove in two and Rylee Russell and Olivia Hildebrand each singled, drove in two and scored twice for Whitesboro (14-2, 9-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at Paradise on Friday.

Ashtyn Huddleston was 2-for-3 for Callisburg (8-11, 2-8).

District 11-3A

Bells 22, Leonard 0 (3)

In Leonard, Bailee Dorris was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, six RBI and scored three times as first-place Bells clinched a playoff spot with a victory against Leonard in district action.

Gabby Smith was 3-for-4 with a grand slam and scored three times, Alexis Tanguma and Chloe Russum combined on a perfect game with Tanguma going 2-for-3 with a homer, double, walk, three RBI and scored three times, Mia Moore was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI, Kylee Beach was 2-for-2, walked and scored four times, Cheznie Hale was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice for Bells (17-4, 9-0), which plays at Whitewright on Friday.

Gunter 2, Pottsboro 0

In Pottsboro, Rhyan Pogue threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts and two walks as second-place Gunter defeated Pottsboro in district action.

Taylor Boddie singled, walked twice and scored while Hayden Fox and Sara Beth Jackson each singled and drove in a run for Gunter (14-5, 7-2), which hosts Howe on Friday night.

Kayci Shiltz singled, Emily Pittman and Tessa DelaCruz walked and Aly Malone allowed an earned run on three hits with 14 strikeouts and five walks for Pottsboro (5-11, 3-6), which hosts Bonham on Friday.

Whitewright 13, Blue Ridge 1 (5)

In Whitewright, Makayla Alexander was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in a pair and scored twice as fourth-place Whitewright run-ruled fifth-place Blue Ridge in district action.

Abreanna Smith was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored twice, Hayden Thompson tripled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Kiley Anderson doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Kyleigh Clements singled, walked and scored twice and Kiera Anderson had two RBI for Whitewright (16-4, 6-3), which hosts Bells on Friday.

Dakota Deckard was 2-for-3 with a triple and scored for Blue Ridge.

District 10-2A

Lindsay 15, Tioga 0 (3)

In Lindsay, Bekah Wineberg singled during Tioga’s loss against first-place Lindsay in district play.

Kelsee Vandagriff singled and Shelby Derzapf walked for Tioga (4-7, 1-5), which hosts Collinsville on Friday.

Kaylee Cheaney was 2-for-3 and scored three times for Lindsay, which clinched a playoff spot with the win.

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 15, Savoy 0 (3)

In Tom Bean, Madison Holmes was 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBI and scored three times as first-place Tom Bean defeated Savoy in district action.

Emmy Pennell was 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and scored twice, Bri Yale and Emma Nelson combined for a perfect game and Yale, Gabby Narro and Kendal Cole all drove in a run and scored twice for Tom Bean (10-3, 8-0), which has the district bye on Friday before playing at Trenton on Tuesday.