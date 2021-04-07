Herald Democrat

Four Storm volleyball players earn All-GAC Recognition

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball players Aleksandra Rodic, Grace Shehadeh, Ruthie Forson and Skylor Lewis were named honorable mention All-Great American Conference selections.

Rodic, a senior outside hitter from Belgrade, Serbia, was the Storm’s top attacker on the season with 2.84 kills per set while adding 2.77 digs per set. She posted double-digit kills in five of the 11 matches.

Shehadeh, a senior libero from Plano, ranked third in the league in digs per set with 5.84, which ranks as the second-best single season in school history.

She posted double-digit digs in every match, with at least 20 seven times and 30 twice.

Forson, a freshman setter from Denton, was sixth in the GAC in assists with 9.19 per set while adding 1.53 kills per set along with 2.42 digs per set. She had at least 30 assists in all but one match

Lewis, a freshman outside hitter from Midlothian, was second on the team in kills per set at 2.48 while also chipping in 2.79 digs per set. She posted four double-digit kill matches.