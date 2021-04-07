College Diamond Roundup — Grayson softball sweeps; Vikings earn a split

Herald Democrat

GAINESVILLE — Cheyenne Stark was 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and scored as first-place Grayson College finished off a sweep of a North Central Texas College, 8-3, in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

Sage Harlow was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Azia Lokeni singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Ella Laurence tripled and scored and Hailey Vess and Maci Sanders drove in runs for the Lady Vikings (30-5, 17-5), who host NCTC in a double-header on Saturday.

Grayson started the day with a 4-3 victory in eight innings. Zoe Lott was 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in a run and scored, JT Smith was 2-for-4 and scored, Harlow went 2-for-4 with a double, Dominique Rodriguez singled and walked, Sanders singled and scored and Laurence singled and drove in a run.

Baseball

NTJCAC

Grayson College 12, North Central Texas College 9

Yanluis Oritz was 3-for-4 and a triple short of the cycle, walked, drove in three and scored three times as Grayson College beat North Central Texas College, 12-9, to split a double-header in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Dub Hayes Field.

Blake Rambusch was 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and scored three times, Wade Elliott was 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and scored three times, Hunter Watson was 3-for-5 and drove in two, Isaac Webb was 2-for-4 with a home run and scored twice, Davis Powell was 2-for-3 with a double, walked twice and drove in a run for the Vikings (20-13, 8-9), who play at NCTC on Saturday

Grayson started the day with a 6-5 loss. Oritz was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Elliott was 3-for-3 with a double, walked and scored twice, Powell was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Rambusch singled, walked twice and scored twice.