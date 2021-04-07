Baseball Roundup — Yellow Jackets beat first-place The Colony

Herald Democrat

THE COLONY — Hunter Manning scattered three hits and two walks while striking out five as Denison handed first-place The Colony its first loss, 4-1, in District 10-5A play.

Canaan Farley Jr. singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Ty Kirkbride was 2-for-2, walked and drove in a run, Cam Wheeler singled and scored, Drew Meek drove in a run and Peyton Johnson scored for Denison (8-14, 1-6), which travels to Wylie East on Friday.

Jack Farr was 2-for-3 for The Colony (14-6, 6-1).

Princeton 6, Sherman 5 (8)

In Princeton, Dylan Fine was 2-for-4 with three RBI for Sherman but the Panthers rallied past the Bearcats in District 10-5A play.

Princeton (9-10, 2-5) trailed 5-1 after five innings and then scored twice in the next two innings to extend the game before Andrew Loera’s walk-off sac fly in the eighth.

Logan Williams was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two RBI and scored, Luke Young was 2-for-3 and scored, Connor Clark tripled, walked twice and scored twice and Gavin Wright walked twice and scored for Sherman (9-11, 2-5), which hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Friday.

District 10-3A

Paradise 19, S&S 2 (6)

In Sadler, Hunter Blancett walked twice and scored during S&S’ loss to second-place Paradise in district action.

Jake Reynolds singled and drove in a run, Ryan Smith walked and scored, Eli Mahan singled and Keeden Jones walked for S&S (2-11, 0-7), which plays at Paradise on Friday.

Dustin Meadows was 3-for-5 with two RBI and scored three times for Paradise (8-10, 5-2).

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 8, Bells 0

In Pottsboro, Barrett Kent homered and combined with Aaron Massie and Drake Hunter on a three-hitter as fourth-place Pottsboro defeated district co-leading Bells.

Hunter went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Titus Lyons and Jett Carroll each scored twice, Jackson Lipscomb singled, walked and drove in a run and Grayson Watson singled and drove in a run for Pottsboro (9-9, 4-3), which plays at Bells on Friday.

Tanner Carter singled and walked, Keaton High and Koehler High singled and Lane Kendrick walked twice for Bells (16-4, 6-1).

Gunter 18, Leonard 1 (5)

In Leonard, Cade Dodson was 3-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored twice as district co-leading Gunter run-ruled Leonard.

Trey Oblas was 2-for-2 with two RBI, Zach Boland was 2-for-2, drove in a run and scored twice, Cooper Wade was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Kaden Rigsby was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Landon Pelfrey doubled, drove in a run and scored, Garrett Vogel singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice and Riekkhan Bostick allowed a run on two hits with six strikeouts and no walks for Gunter (19-4, 6-1), which hosts Leonard on Friday.

Howe 10, Blue Ridge 5

In Howe, Ryan Hough was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI as Howe defeated Blue Ridge in district action.

Austin Haley was 2-for-3, walked and scored three times, Dylan Hughs was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Kaleb McNutt was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Luke Lopez doubled, drove in two and scored and Matt Hayes allowed an unearned run on two hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks in six innings for Howe (6-13, 1-6), which plays at Blue Ridge on Friday.

Casey Walls was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored for Blue Ridge (7-9, 1-3).

Bonham 14, Whitewright 0 (5)

In Whitewright, the fifth-place Tigers lost against third-place Bonham in district action.

Karsten Fabian singled and walked for Whitewright (5-14, 3-4), which plays at Bonham on Friday.

Brant Stuber was 4-for-4 with two triples and four RBI for Bonham (11-6, 5-2).

District 11-2A

Collinsville 4, Era 3

In Collinsville, Luis Hernandez was 2-for-3 and drove in a run third-place Collinsville edged first-place Era in district action.

Connor Ragsdale tripled and scored twice, Collin Barnes tripled and scored, Tyler Fogle singled, walked and scored and Landon Carpenter drove in a run for Collinsville (4-4, 4-3), which plays at Trenton on Friday.

Cooper Weatherly was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored twice for Era (8-6, 5-2).