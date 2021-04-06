Weatherford College edges Lady Vikings in Region V North tourney final

Herald Democrat

Jane Asinde scored 37 points but second-seeded Grayson College came up short against fifth-seeded Weatherford College, 91-89, in the championship game of the Region V North Tournament at Vikings Gymnasium.

Jasmyne Robinson scored 22 points to lead Weatherford (16-7), which advances to face the winner of the Region V West Tournament final between Midland and South Plains for the overall Region V championship at The Coliseum in Snyder on Saturday.

Sali Kourouma added 18 points, Shelby Black and Daiysha Brown each finished with eight points and Nivi Abron chipped in seven points for the Lady Vikings (19-4), who had a 13-game winning streak snapped.