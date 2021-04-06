Storm volleyball falls in the first round of the GAC Tournament

Herald Democrat

ALVA, Okla. — Four players posted double-digit kills and sixth-seeded Southeastern Oklahoma State nearly pulled off the upset but third-seeded Northwestern Oklahoma State held on for a 25-16, 20-25, 26-24, 14-25, 16-14 victory the first round of the Great American Conference Tournament.

Aleksandra Rodic totaled 21 kills and 19 digs, Jocelyn Grewing followed with 13 kills, Caroline Griffith turned in 12 kills and five blocks and Malaysia Burns collected 11 kills for the Storm (2-9).

Ruthie Forson handed out 52 assists to go with eight kills and up 13 digs while Grace Shehadeh had a career-high 37 digs, McKenzie Turkoly collected 18 digs and Micah Stiggers finished with 11 digs.

Northwestern Oklahoma State (9-5) advanced to play at Southwestern Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals on Thursday.