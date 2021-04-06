College Softball Roundup — Southeastern sweeps; Austin College swept

Herald Democrat

ADA, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State softball finished off a win of a suspended game from earlier in the season, 10-9, in 11 innings to go with a 3-2 victory to earn a season sweep of East Central in Great American Conference play.

The opening game was suspended tied at nine after eight innings on March 9 and it took until a couple of innings until Cheyenne Mahy's sac fly won it.

Kady Fryrear went 4-for-6 with four RBI and three runs scored, including the game winner, while Bailey Beard checked in with three hits and a pair of RBI and Kamarie Wallace finished with two hits and two RBI for the Storm (25-4, 15-3), who start a series at Southwestern Oklahoma State on Friday.

In the series finale, Amberlyn Walsworth allowed two runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in six and a third innings while Mahy got the final two outs for the save. Peyton Streetman had a solo home run and Kyia Monahwee added a pinch-hit two-run homer for Southeastern.

Non-conference

University of Texas-Dallas 14, Austin College 7

The Austin College softball team fell twice to visiting UT-Dallas, 17-7 and 14-7, in non-conference action at Old Settlers Park.

In the opener, Sarah Ramirez was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored, Avery Atencio was 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and scored, Ashley Elliott was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Karsen Lampkin was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored and Kalee Rush was 2-for-2 and scored for Austin College (2-14), which returns to conference play with a series at Schreiner that starts on Friday.

Elizabeth Preston was 2-for-4 with a homer and scored four times in Game 2 while Rush was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Taylor Levan was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Ashley Elliott doubled and Lyndsey Busch singled, walked, drove in a run and scored.