Van Alstyne baseball beats Sanger to end first half of 9-4A action

VAN ALSTYNE — Three Panther pitchers combined on a one-hitter with seven total strikeouts, a walk and two hit by pitches as Van Alstyne closed out the first half of District 9-4A play with a 9-0 victory against Sanger.

Blake Skipworth threw the first two innings, Jordan Caldwell pitched the next three and a third and Tom Fowler had the final inning and two thirds for Van Alstyne (13-6, 2-4), which moved into a three-way tie for fourth place with Sanger (6-12, 2-4) and Melissa.

Aaron Beckham was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Dakota Howard was 2-for-4 and scored twice, Cade Milroy doubled, drove in three and scored, Collin Reynolds singled, drove in a pair and scored and Nathan Henley doubled for the Panthers, who have the district bye on Friday before playing at Aubrey on April 13.