Storm tennis player Pilotto earns MIAA weekly award

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern's Manuel Pilotto has earned MIAA South Division Men's Tennis Player of the Week honors following his efforts in a 1-1 week for the Savage Storm.

In singles play, the ninth-ranked Pilotto opened the week by picking up a win over Northwest Missouri State's No. 35 Franco Oliva, 7-5, 6-1, at the No. 3 position.

In the final match of the weekend, Pilotto picked up a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 as the Storm swept singles play on its way to a 7-0 win over Western New Mexico.

The win over WNMU also saw the No. 25 duo of Pilotto and Juan Scoppetta pick up a 6-4 win at the two position on the way to winning the doubles point.