Storm women’s basketball adds two more to recruiting class

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s basketball head coach Darin Grover has announced the addition of Caitlin Kobiske and Daisy LaPat to the 2021 recruiting class.

The pair will join early signees Annie Anderle, Avri Weeks and Kentoya Woods, bringing the incoming class to five.

Kobiske, a 5-11 forward, is a 1,000-point scorer from Central High School in Keller. She is the daughter of former Storm all-conference selection and 1,000-point scorer Dan Kobiske.

She averaged 16.2 points, eight rebounds, two steals and a block as a senior.

LaPat, a 6-3 forward from Piedmont, Okla., was named the 2020 Home School Post Player of the Year as well as earning Home School All-American honors.

She averaged a double-double at 16 points and 10 rebounds per outing.