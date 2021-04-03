Southeastern volleyball ends regular season with a win

Herald Democrat

ADA, Okla. — Aleksandra Rodic and Jessie Steele combined for 32 kills to lead the Southeastern Oklahoma State attack on its way to a 19-25, 25-16, 15-25, 25-9, 15-10 over rival East Central in the Great American Conference finale.

Rodic turned in 17 kills and 11 digs while Steele was right behind with a season-best 15 kills, Malaysia Burns added seven kills and Caroline Griffith totals six kills and seven blocks for the Storm (2-8, 2-8), which will play at Northwestern Oklahoma State in the first round of the Great American Conference Tournament on Tuesday night.

Ruthie Forson handed out 41 assists to go with nine digs, Grace Shehadeh collected 16 digs and Micah Stiggers added 14 digs for Southeastern.