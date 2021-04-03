College Soccer Roundup — Austin College teams earn their first victories

Herald Democrat

The Austin College women's soccer team earned a shutout victory against Schreiner, 1-0, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

The Mountaineers held a 7-4 shot advantage in the opening 45 minutes but it was Austin College that broke through on the scoreboard before the break when Hallie Dickerson sent a long pass down to Daija Campbell, who placed a shot past the keeper and inside the right post to make it 1-0 at the 35:15 mark for the match's lone goal.

Schreiner had just one shot attempt in the second half as Maya Erwin and Meredith Harris combined for the shutout for Austin College (1-4-1, 1-4-1), which ends the regular season at St. Thomas on Saturday.

Men

SCAC

Austin College 1, Schreiner 0

The Austin College men’s soccer team picked up its first win of the season by shutting out Schreiner, 1-0, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action.

The ‘Roos broke through with the only goal in the 12th minute of action when Logan Newman sent a cross through the box to Ivan Barrios, who headed it home at the 11:44 mark.

Austin College controlled play in the opening 45 minutes, owning a 12-5 shot advantage, but in the second half it was Schreiner who began to hold possession, out-shooting the ‘Roos 8-3 but failed to tie the score.

Connor Tullis made four saves to earn the shutout for Austin College (1-4, 1-4), which plays at St. Thomas on Saturday.