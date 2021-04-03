College Diamond Roundup — Austin College softball, Southeastern baseball get swept

Herald Democrat

Sarah Ramirez homered and drove in three runs for Austin College but Trinity finished off a sweep of the ‘Roos with a 16-8 victory in six innings in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Old Settlers Park.

Jaide Vidal was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice, Karsen Lampkin homered and drove in a pair, Elizabeth Preston doubled, walked and scored and Avery Atencio singled, drove in a run and scored for Austin College (2-12, 1-10), which hosts UT-Dallas for a double-header on Tuesday.

Baseball

GAC

Oklahoma Baptist 12, Southeastern Oklahoma State 5

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State dropped both ends of its double-header, 14-6 and 12-5, to lose the series against Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference play.

In the opener, Slayde Ortiz paced the Storm with three hits, including a double, while Blake McQuain added two hits, Matt Miles and Seth Morrow homered and Joseph Ramirez drove in a pair of runs.

Ortiz and Ramirez each posted a pair of hits in Game 2. Morrow added another homer while Miles, Dylan Herd and Davis Jenks drove in runs for the Storm (11-12, 7-11), who host Southwestern Oklahoma State for a series starting on Friday.