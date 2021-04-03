College Basketball Roundup — Lady Vikings to play for Region V North title; Grayson men lose in semis

Herald Democrat

Sali Kourouma scored 34 points as second-seed Grayson College defeated sixth-seed McLennan College, 79-70, in the semifinals of the Region V North Tournament at Vikings Gymnasium.

Grayson (19-3), which has won 13 straight games, will host Weatherford in the title game at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Weatherford beat top seed Hill, 75-71, in the other semifinal.

Jane Asinde added 12 points, Daiysha Brown had 10 of her 11 points in the second half and Shelby Black chipped in nine points for the Lady Vikings.

Raija Todd scored 27 points for McLennan (10-12).

Men

Region V North Semifinals

Collin County College 90, Grayson College 88

D.J. Thomas scored 25 points but top-seed Grayson College lost against fifth-seeded Collin County College, 90-88, in the semifinals of the Region V North Tournament at Vikings Gymnasium.

Tyrone Williams added 20 points Aaron Cash-Johnson finished with 18 points, Samier Kinsler chipped in nine points and Aseem Luckey totaled eight points for the Vikings (19-3), who had an 11-game winning streak snapped.

Trazarien White scored 35 points for Collin County (15-8) which will play at Ranger in the title game on Tuesday.