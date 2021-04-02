Diamond Roundup — Pottsboro's Malone throws no-hitter; Collinsville baseball edges Tom Bean

Herald Democrat

POTTSBORO — Aly Malone threw a no-hitter, allowing an earned run against seven strikeouts and no walks as Pottsboro defeated Howe, 12-1, in five innings in District 11-3A action.

Angelica Esparza was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored twice, Kara Nuemann and Cierra Redden each finished 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Sadae Martinez drove in two runs and scored twice, Tessa DelaCruz singled, walked, drove in three and scored and Kayci Shiltz waked three times and scored twice for Pottsboro (5-10, 3-5), which hosts Gunter on Tuesday.

Gracie Lankford drove in a run and Alexia Womack scored for Howe (3-9, 1-7), which hosts Bonham on Tuesday night.

Gunter 8, Bonham 6

In Gunter, Rhyan Pogue was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBI as Gunter pulled even with Bonham in second place after beating the Lady Warriors in 11-3A action.

Olivia Eft was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and scored, Sara Beth Jackson was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Hayden Fox was 2-for-4 and scored twice and Andrea Montes singled, drove in a run and scored for Gunter (13-5, 6-2), which plays at Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Chrysi Hemby was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and scored twice for Bonham (14-5, 6-2).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 25, Gainesville 0 (3)

In Gainesville, Kelsie Adams was 4-for-5 with two triples, a double, five RBI and scored three times as fourth-place Van Alstyne run-ruled Gainesville in district action.

Taylor Roberts threw a perfect game with seven strikeouts and was 2-for-4, walked and drove in a run, Kaitlyn Hidalgo was 4-for-4 with two RBI and scored three times, Avery Jennings was 3-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored twice, Kylie Allen was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and scored four times, Danielle Anderson doubled, walked twice and scored three times and Callie Hunter walked three times and scored twice for Van Alstyne (10-4, 4-3), which hosts Sanger on Monday.

Baseball

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 18, Gainesville 1 (5)

In Gainesville, Blake Skipworth was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice as Van Alstyne run-ruled Gainesville in district action.

Nathen Henley was 2-for-3, walked, drove in two and scored, Aaron Beckham homered, drove in three, walked and scored twice, Cade Milroy was 2-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Jordan Caldwell tripled, walked and had two RBI, Lucas Lindley singled, drove in a run and scored three times, Weston Holbert walked twice, drove in a run and scored twice, Tom Fowler singled, walked twice and scored twice and Riley Dancer doubled and scored for Van Alstyne (12-6, 1-4), which hosts Sanger on Monday.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 9, Paradise 2

In Paradise, Mac Harper singled and drove in two runs as first-place Whitesboro defeated second-place Paradise in district action.

Jace Sanders was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice, Jacob Smith walked twice and scored twice, Greyson Ledbetter walked three times, drove in a run and scored twice and Torran Naglestad doubled, walked and scored and threw four scoreless innings of relief for Whitesboro (13-4, 6-0), which hosts Whitesboro on Tuesday night.

Dustin Meadows was 2-for-2 with a double, walked, drove in a run and scored for Paradise (7-10, 4-2), which is tied with Boyd and Pilot Point for second.

District 11-3A

Bells 13, Whitewright 1

In Whitewright, Cooper Smith and Hayden Trainor combined on a no-hitter, allowing an unearned run with a total of eight strikeouts and two walks as first-place Bells defeated fourth-place Whitewright in district action.

Smith also singled, drove in two and scored while Tranior was 2-for-4, walked and drove in a run. Tanner Carter was 3-for-4 with a home run and scored three times, Landon Morse was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored, Lane Kendrick was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored and Ben Burleson was 2-for-5, drove in a run and scored for Bells (16-3, 6-0), which travels to Pottsboro on Tuesday.

Xy’rion Daniels singled and walked, Kasey Sanders scored and Dylan Gudgel walked for Whitewright (5-12, 3-3), which hosts Bonham on Tuesday. The Tigers are tied with Pottsboro and Blue Ridge in fourth place.

Bonham 6, Pottsboro 1

In Pottsboro, Aaron Massie singled and scored during Pottsboro’s loss against Bonham in district play.

Jake Kubik, Jackson Lipscomb and Barrett Kent added hits and Justin Burk walked for Pottsboro (8-9, 3-3), which hosts Bells on Tuesday. The Cardinals dropped into a three-way tie for fourth with Whitewright and Blue Ridge.

Trystan Mallory was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice for Bonham (10-6, 4-2), which moved into sole possession of third place.

District 11-2A

Collinsville 12, Tom Bean 11

In Tom Bean, Bryce Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double, walked twice, drove in three and scored as Collinsville held off Tom Bean in district action.

Tyler Fogle was 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Trevor O’Neal was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Collin Barnes singled, walked and scored four times, Parker Wells walked twice and scored twice and Reed Patterson doubled and scored for Collinsville (3-4, 3-3), which tied Tom Bean, Tioga and Ector for third in the standings. The Pirates host fist-place Era on Tuesday.

Lance Pauler was 3-for-4 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored three times, Alex Sanchez was 3-for-4, walked, drove in three and scored twice, Dustin Hickman was 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored twice, Owen Langford doubled, walked twice and drove in three runs and Gage Moore singled, walked and scored twice for Tom Bean (8-5, 3-3), which hosts Trenton on Tuesday.