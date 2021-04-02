College Diamond Roundup — Grayson baseball, Storm softball sweep

Herald Democrat

VERNON — Jesse Pierce went 2-for-5 with a home run, walked and drove in three as Grayson capped a sweep of Vernon College with an 8-4 victory in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.

Blake Rambusch was 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and scored twice, Stacey Bailey was 3-for-5 and scored, Wade Elliott was 2-for-6 and scored twice, Yanluis walked and drove in two and Davis Powell doubled, walked twice and drove in a run for the Vikings (19-12, 7-8), who host NCTC un a double-header on Wednesday.

Grayson started the day with an 18-3 victory in five innings. Pierce was 3-for-4 with a homer, five RBI and scored twice, Will Quillen was 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and scored three times, Rambusch was 4-for-5 with a homer, double, two RBI and scored twice, Elliott was 2-for-4, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Oritz was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and scored three times, Powell was 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and scored three times and Hunter Watson singled and drove in a pair.

Softball

NTJCAC

No. 9 Grayson College 10, No. 8 Vernon College 0 (5)

Zoe Lott threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, a hit by pitch and no walks and singled, walked, drove in a run and scored twice as No. 9 Grayson College earned a split against No. 8 Vernon College with a 10-0 victory in five innings in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action at Grayson.

Haley Vess was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice, JT Smith was 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Sage Harlow homered, walked and drove in three and Dominique Rodriguez homered, walked and scored twice for the Lady Vikings (28-5, 15-5), who play a double-header at NCTC on Wednesday.

Grayson started the day with a 14-7 loss. Smith was 3-for-5 with two homered, three RBI and scored twice, Lott was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI, Cheyenne Stark was 3-for-5 and scored and Maci Sanders was 3-for-4 and scored twice.

GAC

Southeastern Oklahoma State 3, Oklahoma Baptist 2

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State got late-inning heroics to sweep a Great American Conference doubleheader against Oklahoma Baptist, 7-3 and 3-2, and win the series at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Southeastern won the finale with a walk-off squeeze by August Duty to plate Bailey Beard with one out.

Cheyenne Mahy, Kyia Monahwee and Beard all finished with two hits and Kamarie Wallace and Beard also drove in runs for Southeastern (23-4, 13-3), which plays at East Central on Tuesday.

In the opener, Mahy picked up the win by allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

Jaleigh Durst had a three-run double while Monahwee drove in two and Peyton Streetman singled, walked and drove in a run for the Storm.

SCAC

Trinity 9, Austin College 0

The Austin College softball team dropped a pair of games to Trinity University, 8-7 and 9-0, in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play at Old Settlers Park.

Sarah Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored, Elizabeth Preston was 2-for-4 with two a homer, two RBI and scored twice, Jaide Vidal was 2-for-4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored and Ashley Elliott was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored.

The ‘Roos were limited to one hit in the second game as Vidal singled and stole a base for Austin College (2-11, 1-9), which closes out the series with a single-game at 11 a.m. on Saturday.