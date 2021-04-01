Wong, Piachonkina earn CWPA honors for AC water polo’s 4-0 weekend

Herald Democrat

Austin College women’s water polo players Lexi Wong and Valery Piachonkina have been named the CWPA Division III Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.

Wong, a junior from Lantana, opened the weekend at Penn State Behrend with a pair of goals before three straight four-goal outings versus Division II Gannon University, Mercyhurst University and Grove City College as the ‘Roos went 4-0 on the weekend.

Piachonkina, a junior from Castro Valley, Calif., stopped seven shots and added an assist against Penn State Behrend prior to notching 17 stops against Gannon. She made 11 saves with a pair of assists against Mercyhurst before seven saves with five assists in the win over Grove City.