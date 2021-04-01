Diamond Roundup — Whitesboro softball gains first in 10-3A; Lady Jackets fall in 14

Herald Democrat

PILOT POINT — BreAnn Beste was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI as Whitesboro beat Pilot Point, 5-1, to gain sole possession of first place in District 10-3A.

Karley Wolf did not allow an earned run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks and also doubled and scored, Elly Harper was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice, Makayla Adams was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run and Rylee Russell was 2-for-3 for Whitesboro (13-2, 8-1), which hosts Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Paige Cox doubled and scored for Pilot Point (13-8, 7-2).

S&S 16, Ponder 1 (4)

In Ponder, Dara Muller threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks and was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice as third-place S&S defeated Ponder in District 10-3A action.

Rylie Rasmussen was 3-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice, Presley Wilson was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Brenna Howard was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and scored twice, Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Piper Dickeson was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Marlee Howard singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Grace Hyde drove in a run and scored twice for S&S (9-4, 6-3), which hosts Boyd on Tuesday night.

Gianna Boria tripled, walked and drove in a run for Ponder (7-15, 1-8).

District 10-5A

Wylie East 4, Denison 1 (14)

In Wylie, Denison and Wylie East played a scoreless game into the 13th inning before Andrea Boling eventually delivered a walk-off three-run homer to give third-place Wylie East a victory against fifth-place Denison in district action.

Ashlinn Hamilton was 3-for-7 with a triple, drove in a run and scored, Camryn Nixon was 3-for-6, Madison Carter was 3-for-7 with a double and Katelynn Martinez was 2-for-7 with a double for Denison (11-9, 4-4), which hosts Princeton on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jackets had runners at second and third with no outs in the ninth and had the bases loaded with one out in the 14th.

Ashlyn Wood allowed an earned run on 11 hits with 15 strikeouts and no walks and went 3-for-5 and drove in the run that tied the game in the bottom of the 13th for Wylie East (9-12, 5-3), which tied The Colony for third in the standings.

Prosper Rock Hill 12, Sherman 0 (5)

In Sherman, Emma Jones singled during the Lady Bearcats’ loss against district co-leader Prosper Rock Hill.

Addey Kuhn added a hit for Sherman (5-15, 1-7), which plays at McKinney North on Tuesday.

Jolie Malan was 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, five RBI and scored three times for Prosper Rock Hill (16-6, 7-1), which remained tied with Lovejoy in first place.

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 10, Sam Rayburn 4

In Ivanhoe, Emmy Pennell was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with four RBI and scored three times as first-place Tom Bean defeated fourth-place Sam Rayburn in district action.

Bri Yale was 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI and allowed two earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks, Madison Holmes homered and scored three times, Kaylee Vick was 3-for-4 and scored, Emma Nelson doubled and scored and Chloe Farrer was 3-for-5 for Tom Bean (9-3, 7-0), which hosts Savoy on Tuesday.

Baylee Williams was 2-for-3 with a double and drove in a run for Sam Rayburn (10-6, 4-3).

Baseball

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 11, Denison 0 (6)

In Denison, Garland Parker singled and walked twice for the Yellow Jackets during their district loss against second-place Lovejoy.

Cam Wheeler singled and walk while Peyton Johnson, Canaan Farley Jr. and Ethan Jaresh walked for Denison (7-14, 0-6), which travels to The Colony on Tuesday.

Ralph Rucker was 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBI, walked twice and scored twice for Lovejoy (19-4, 5-1).

District 10-3A

Valley View 13, S&S 3 (6)

In Sadler, Jake Reynolds doubled and scored during the Rams’ district loss against Valley View.

Zack Colwell singled, walked and scored, Josh Pittner singled and scored and Ryan Smith drove in a run for S&S (2-10, 0-6), which hosts Paradise on Tuesday night.

Zach Isbell was 4-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and scored twice for Valley View (7-11, 2-4).