College Diamond Roundup — Southeastern softball, Austin College baseball lose series openers

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Four Southeastern Oklahoma State errors proved costly in the Great American Conference series opener against Oklahoma Baptist as the Savage Storm lost, 5-3, at the Southeastern Softball Field.

Kady Fryrear, Cheyenne Mahy, Kyia Monahwee, Gracie Ore and Jaleigh Durst each collected a hit. Fryrear drove in a pair while Augusta Duty drove in the other for Southeastern (21-4, 11-3), which finishes the series with a double-header on Friday afternoon.

Baseball

SCAC

Trinity 9, Austin College 0

SAN ANTONIO — Zach Mahoney singled and walked during Austin College's loss against Trinity in the opener of a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference series.

Jake Webster singled and stole a base while Beau Beshires walked twice, Brandon Hill singled and Justin Alphonse and Brandon Evans walked for Austin College (4-10, 0-7), which finishes the series with a double-header on Friday afternoon.