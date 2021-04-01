Herald Democrat

Austin College volleyball salvages a split at St. Thomas

HOUSTON — The Austin College volleyball team came away with a split at St. Thomas in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play, winning the second match, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20, after a 20-25, 26-24, 25-27, 23-25 loss.

In the victory, Victoria Smith and Olivia Linton each put down nine kills, Riley Abernathy added eight kills, Shelbi Cook chipped in seven kills, Ali Horton handed out 22 assists to go with 11 digs, Brooklyn Talley finished with 18 assists and 12 digs and Mari Prazak collected 24 digs for Austin College (7-5, 7-5), which ends the regular season by hosting Southwestern in a double-header on April 9.

Smith had 14 kills in the loss, Abernathy totaled 13 kills and 18 digs, Hannah Arbaugh and Linton put down six kills apiece, Horton had 22 assists and 20 digs and Talley contributed 18 assists and 19 digs.