Softball Roundup — Bells tops Gunter in key 11-3A clash

Herald Democrat

GUNTER — Alexis Tanguma was 3-for-5 and a triple shy of the cycle, three RBI and scored twice while striking out 10 as Bells maintained its hold on first place after beating third-place Gunter, 11-3, to end the first half of District 11-3A play.

Mia Moore homered, walked, drove in four and scored twice, Cheznie Hale was 3-for-3, walked and scored, Chloe Russum was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Emma Downing was 2-for-4 and scored, Blair Baker singled and drove in two, Bailee Dorris doubled and scored and Gabby Smith singled and scored twice for Bells (15-4, 7-0), which goes to Blue Ridge on Friday.

Hayden Fox was 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run, Taylor Boddie was 2-for-4 and scored and Andrea Montes singled and scored twice for Gunter (12-5, 5-2), which hosts second-place Bonham on Friday.

Whitewright 11, Howe 2

In Howe, Abreanna Smith was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored twice as fourth-place Whitewright defeated Howe in 11-3A action.

Kyleigh Clements was 2-for-5 with two triples, drove in a run and scored twice, Hayden Thompson was 2-for-4 with a double and combined with Regan Eldredge on a two-hitter, not allowing an earned run with 12 strikeouts and no walks, Gracie Robinson singled, drove in two and scored and Kiley Anderson scored twice for Whitewright (14-4, 4-3), which hosts Leonard on Friday.

Alexia Womack singled, drove in a run and scored, Emery Snapp singled and drove in a run and Ryleigh Craven scored for Howe (3-8, 1-6), which plays at Pottsboro on Friday.

Pottsboro 12, Leonard 1 (6)

In Leonard, Cierra Redden was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI as Pottsboro run-ruled Leonard in 11-3A play.

Tessa DelaCruz was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, walked, drove in a run and scored three times, Aly Malone was 2-for-3, walked and scored, Kara Nuemann doubled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Sadae Martinez was 2-for-3, walked and scored twice and Kayci Shiltz singled, walked and scored twice for Pottsboro (4-10, 2-5), which hosts Howe on Friday.

District 10-5A

Princeton 8, Sherman 3

In Princeton, Addey Kuhn was 2-for-2 with a homer during Sherman’s loss against Princeton in district action.

Marissa Wells was 2-for-3 with a double and scored, Emma Jones singled and scored, Libby Cernero singled and drove in a run and Ava Gibson for Sherman (5-14, 1-6), which hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Thursday night.

Laney Truiett was 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice for Princeton (9-9, 1-6).

District 9-4A

Celina 3, Van Alstyne 2

In Celina, Kylie Allen was 3-for-4 with a home run for Van Alstyne but the Lady Bobcats earned the walk-off victory in district play.

Kelsie Adams was 2-for-3 with a double and walked and Tess Cutler scored for Van Alstyne (9-4, 3-3), which dropped to fourth place. The Lady Panthers travel to Gainesville on Friday.

Kaitlyn Sailor was 2-for-4 with the two-out, walk-off double for Celina (9-8, 4-2), which moved into third place.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 12, S&S 2 (6)

In Whitesboro, Karley Wolf was 3-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle with four RBI and allowed an earned run on four hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks as the district co-leading Lady Bearcats beat third-place S&S in 10-3A action.

Olivia Hildebrand was 3-for-4 and a homer shy of the cycle with three RBI and scored, Elly Harper was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, walked and scored twice, Rylee Russell tripled, drove in two and scored, Jamie Dickson walked twice and scored twice and BreAnn Beste singled, walked twice and scored three times for Whitesboro (12-2, 7-1), which moved into a tie with Pilot Point atop the standings. The Lady Cats play at Pilot Point on Thursday.

Ashlynn Fowler was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, Rylie Rasmussen walked twice and scored, Brenna Howard walked and scored and Piper Dickeson singled and walked for S&S (8-4, 5-3), which fell into a tie for third with Valley View. The Lady Rams travel to Ponder on Friday.

District 10-2A

Tioga 16, Arlington Texas Leadership 4 (5)

In Arlington, Katie Houk was 4-for-4 with two RBI and scored four times as Tioga run-ruled Arlington Texas Leadership in district action.

Bekah Wineberg was 3-for-4 with a home run, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Shelby Derzapf was 3-for-4 with a triple, walked, drove in two and scored, Memphis Rhymes homered and drove in three, Katy Jordan was 2-for-3 with a double, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Emerson Rhymes tripled, walked, drove in two and scored twice and Kelsee Vandagriff singled, walked twice and scored twice for Tioga (4-6, 1-4), which has the district bye on Friday.

Muenster 5, Collinsville 4

In Muenster, Devyn Elvington doubled, drove in a run and scored during fourth-place Collinsville’s loss against second-place Muenster in district action.

Katie Johnson doubled, walked and scored twice while Abby Martin doubled and drove in a run for Collinsville (9-7, 3-3), which hosts Era on Thursday.

Libby Duncan was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI for Muenster (7-2, 5-1).

District 15-2A

Tom Bean 17, Honey Grove 0 (3)

In Honey Grove, Bri Yale was 3-for-3 with two homers, four RBI and threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and a hit batter as first-place Tom Bean run-ruled Honey Grove in district play.

Chloe Farrer was 3-for-4 and a triple shy of the cycle with three RBI, Emmy Pennell was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI and Madison Holmes was 3-for-5 for Tom Bean (8-3, 6-0).