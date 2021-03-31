Grayson baseball sweeps Vernon College

Herald Democrat

Davis Powell was 3-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice as Grayson College had a 10-2 victory to sweep Vernon College in a North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference double-header at Dub Hayes Field.

Blake Rambusch was 2-for-3, walked twice, drove in a pair and scored twice, Nick Vernars singled, walked, drove in two and scored twice, Isaac Webb was 2-for-4 and scored, Will Quillen singled, walked and scored twice and Wade Elliott doubled, walked and drove in a run for the Vikings (17-12, 5-8), who play a double-header at Vernon on Friday.

Grayson started the day with a 4-3 victory. Quillen was 2-for-2 with a triple, walked, drove in a run and scored, Shay Hartis allowed a run on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks in five innings, Jesse Pierce singled and scored twice, Stacey Bailey doubled, walked and drove in a run and Yanluis Ortiz singled and drove in a run.