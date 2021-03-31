College Basketball Roundup — Grayson teams reach region tourney semis

Herald Democrat

Jane Asinde scored 27 points, including the basket to force overtime, as second-seeded Grayson College survived an upset bid by seventh-seeded Collin County College for a 76-67 victory in the quarterfinals of the Region V North Tournament at Vikings Gymnasium.

Grayson (18-3), which has won 12 straight games, will host sixth-seeded McLennan in the semifinals at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Lady Vikings were down 59-54 heading to the final minute before Asinde’s bucket tied the game at 63 to force OT.

Sali Kourouma added 15 points, Shelby Black chipped in 11 points, Marta Duda totaled nine points and Daiysha Brown added eight points for Grayson.

Emilie Ravn scored 19 points for Collin County (8-15).

Men

Region V North quarterfinals

Grayson College 123, Temple College 87

Tyrone Williams scored 32 points as top-seeded Grayson College defeated eighth-seeded Temple College, 123-87, in the quarterfinals of the Region V North Tournament at Vikings Gymnasium.

Grayson (19-2), which has won 11 straight games, will host fifth-seeded Collin County in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

D.J. Thomas finished with 31 points, Aaron Cash-Johnson added 23 points, Samier Kinsler chipped in 11 points and Tayton Conerway totaled nine points for the Vikings.

Aleu Aleu scored 32 points to lead Temple (5-14).