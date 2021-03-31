Baseball Roundup — Whitesboro now alone atop 10-3A standings

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — Jace Sanders and Mac Harper combined on a three-hitter and did not allow an earned run as Whitesboro defeated Paradise, 4-2, to gain sole possession of first place in District 10-3A.

Sanders also singled and drove in a run, Torran Naglestad singled, drove in two and scored, Jacob Smith walked, drove in a run and scored and Paul Griffith doubled and walked for Whitesboro (12-4, 5-0), which travels to Paradise on Friday.

Hayden Crites walked and scored for Paradise (7-9, 4-1), which fell into a tie for second place with Boyd.

Valley View 10, S&S 3

In Valley View, Cade Russell was 2-for-3 with a double, walked and scored during S&S’ district loss to Valley View.

Jake Reynolds singled, walked twice and scored, Zion Richardson tripled and drove in a run and Ryan Smith singled, walked and scored for S&S (2-9, 0-5), which hosts Valley View on Thursday.

Wyatt Isbell was 3-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored for Valley View (6-11, 1-4).

District 10-5A

The Colony 4, Sherman 2

In The Colony, Tate Bethel singled, walked, drove in a run and scored during Sherman’s loss against first-place The Colony in district play.

Logan Williams singled and scored, Dylan Fine singled and drove in a run and 14 singled for Sherman (8-10, 1-4), which hosts Wylie East on Thursday night.

Christian Matthews singled and drove in a pair for The Colony (13-5, 5-0).

Prosper Rock Hill 5, Denison 0

In Denison, Garland Parker doubled during the Yellow Jackets’ loss against Prosper Rock Hill in district action.

Hunter Manning singled and Preston Paulson walked twice for Denison (7-13, 0-5), which hosts Lovejoy on Thursday night.

Josh Livingston homered twice and walked twice for Prosper Rock Hill (9-8, 3-2).

District 9-4A

Celina 3, Van Alstyne 2

In Celina, Connor Loftice and Aaron Beckham each walked and scored during Van Alstyne’s loss against district co-leading Celina.

Collin Reynolds had the lone hit, Cade Milroy and Trey Ratcliff drove in runs and Dakota Howard walked twice for Van Alstyne (11-6, 0-4), which plays at Gainesville on Friday.

Noah Bentley and Christian Cunningham combined on the one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and seven walks for Celina (15-6, 4-0), which is tied with Aubrey atop the standings.

District 11-3A

Gunter 11, Howe 1 (5)

In Gunter, Cooper Wade scattered five hits and struck out five with no walks and went 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored twice as second-place Gunter defeated Howe in district play.

Kaden Rigsby was 2-for-3, drove in a run and scored, Trey Oblas was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Cade Dodson doubled, walked, drove in two and scored, Landon Pelfrey singled, walked twice, drove in a run and scored and Colton Jolly, Garrett Vogel and Riekkhan Bostick all singled, drove in a run and scored for Gunter (17-4, 4-1), which plays at Howe on Friday.

Dylan Hughs was 2-for-2 with a double, Ryan Hough doubled and drove in a run and Brett Burnett singled and scored for Howe (5-12, 0-5).

Pottsboro 10, Bonham 5

In Bonham, Grayson Watson was 2-for-4, walked, drove in a pair and scored as Pottsboro defeated Bonham to force a three-way tie for third place.

Drake Hunter was 2-for-3, walked, drove in a run and scored twice, Jackson Lipscomb was 2-for-5 and drove in a run, Aaron Massie was 2-for-4 and drove in a run, Titus Lyons was 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored, Jake Kubik doubled and scored, Barrett Kent walked twice and scored twice and Reid Thompson singled, drove in two and scored for Pottsboro (8-8, 3-2), which hosts Bonham on Friday.

Tanner Reaves was 2-for-4 with a double, drove in a run and scored for Bonham (9-6, 3-2), which is now tied with the Cardinals and Whitewright in the standings.

District 11-2A

Collinsville 2, Tioga 1 (8)

In Collinsville, Reed Patterson scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the eighth inning to give the Pirates a walk-off victory against second-place Tioga.

Tyler O’Neal threw three hitless innings of relief with three strikeouts and two walks to get the win, Patterson singled and scored, Tyler Fogle was 2-for-3 and Landon Carpenter walked twice and scored for Collinsville (2-4, 2-3), which travels to Tom Bean on Friday.

Chase Jones was 2-for-3, Tanner Yant singled, walked and scored and Rylan Newman walked and drove in a run and allowed a run on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in seven innings for Tioga (8-4, 3-2), which hosts Trenton on Friday.

Era 4, Tom Bean 0

In Era, Lance Pauler was 2-for-2 and walked during third-place Tom Bean’s loss against first-place Era in district action.

Alex Sanchez added a double for Tom Bean (8-4, 3-2), which hosts Collinsville on Friday.

Cooper Weatherly threw a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and a walk for Era (7-5, 4-1).