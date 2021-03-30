Storm volleyball comes up short against rival East Central

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State couldn’t hold a 2-0 advantage as rival East Central put together a furious comeback for a 21-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-15, 18-16 victory in Great American Conference Western Division play at Bloomer Sullivan Gymnasium.

Caroline Griffith finished with 13 kills, Ruthie Forson totaled 32 assists, 11 kills and six digs, Skylor Lewis chipped in eight kills, Aleksandra Rodic put down seven kills, Grace Shehadeh collected 18 digs and McKenzie Turkoly had 17 digs for the Storm (1-8, 1-8), who will close out the regular season with a return trip to East Central on Friday night.