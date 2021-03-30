Southeastern’s Mahy, Fryrear earn GAC weekly softball awards

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Following a 6-1 week, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cheyenne Mahy and Kady Fryrear have earned Great American Conference Pitcher and Player of the Week, respectively.

Mahy made five appearances over seven games in the circle and factored into the decision in every appearance, finishing with a 4-0 record with a save.

She had a 0.38 ERA and struck out 12 in 18.2 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .183 average. She also hit .391 at with three homers and six RBI.

Fryrear, a first baseman, had a .375 average to go with four homers and 10 RBI while scoring six times.