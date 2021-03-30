College Softball Roundup — Grayson splits; Southeastern sweeps

Herald Democrat

VERNON — Dominique Rodriguez was 4-for-4 with a double, three RBI and scored twice as No. 9 Grayson College earned a split against No. 8 Vernon with a 14-5 win in six innings during North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference action.

JT Smith was 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and scored twice, Sage Harlow was 3-for-5, drove in a run and scored three times, Ella Laurence singled, drove in a run and scored twice and Hallie Holland walked twice, drove in a run and scored for the Lady Vikings (27-4, 14-4), who host Vernon for a double-header on Friday afternoon.

Vernon (29-4, 11-3) maintained the sight edge for first place.

Grayson started the day with a 1-0 loss in eight innings. Smith, Rodriguez, Hailey Vess and Azia Lokeni singled and Dylann Kaderka allowed a run on four hits with four strikeouts, two walks and two hit by pitches.

Non-conference

Southeastern Oklahoma State 1, Midwestern State 0

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State survived to sweep a non-conference double-header against Midwestern State thanks to walk-off hits from Peyton Streetman in a 5-4 win in eight innings followed by Kyia Monahwee's heroics in a 1 -0 victory to cap the day at the Southeastern Softball Field.

In the opener, Cheyenne Mahy went 3-for-4 and was a double shy of the cycle with three RBI while also earning the win in relief, Monahwee homered and Streetman won the game with one her two hits.

Micayla Galloway and Mahy combined on the two-hit shutout with four strikeouts and two walks in the second game. Monahwee collected two of the three Storm hits, including the walk-off homer with two outs. Gracie Ore also tripled for Southeastern (21-3), which starts a series at Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference play on Thursday and will finish it on Friday.