Tom Bean searching for head football coach

The Tom Bean Tomcats are looking for a new head football coach after Zach Wood stepped down from the position following three seasons at the helm.

Wood leaves after compiling an 11-19 mark in that span, including a pair of playoff appearances in his first two years.

This past season the Tomcats went 2-6 overall, originally starting with a nine-game schedule to provide an extra bye week to allow for COVID-19 makeups and then had their game against Quinlan Boles cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Boles program.

Tom Bean finished 1-4 in District 5-2A (I) play and in fifth place, one game out of a playoff spot. The Tomcats needed to win their finale game against Collinsville to force a three-way tie with the Pirates and Trenton in third place.

In the posting for the job, Tom Bean is re-attaching the athletic director position with the head football coaching role.

Wes Chapman stepped down as the Tomcats AD earlier this month to become the communications director at Sherman Bible Church.

The athletic director and head football coach jobs were split three years ago when the last football coaching search was held. Chapman, also the head boys basketball coach, was elevated to the athletic director spot in April of 2018 and then three weeks later Wood was elevated to be the head football coaching after serving as the defensive coordinator for 2017 following two previous years on the Tomcat staff. Had been an assistant at Howe prior to joining Tom Bean.

The program hasn’t had a winning season since 2008 or won a playoff game since 2004 during a stretch of constant change at the head coach spot.

Wood’s three-year tenure made him the first Tom Bean head coach to lead the program for at least three seasons since Tal Sanders’ four-year run from 2007-10. In between were four coaches covering seven seasons and the last Tomcat head coach to be there at least five years was David Horner from 1987-96.

Wood took over following a 1-9 campaign and led the Tomcats to the playoffs and a 5-6 record with a bi-district loss against Wolfe City.

Then in 2019 the program returned to the postseason and ended with a 4-7 mark after a bi-district defeat against Rivercrest.

It was the first time Tom Bean made consecutive postseason appearances since three straight from 2002-04 and for just the third time in program history, also joining three straight trips from 1993-95.

Tom Bean will again be in 5-2A (I) with Lindsay, Alvord, Collinsville, Trenton and Tioga for the upcoming season before realignment takes place in February.