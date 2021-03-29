Herald Democrat

Rideaux leads eight ‘Roos in All-SAA football selections

Eight members of the Austin College football team have been named All-Southern Athletic Association honorees and Aaron Rideaux was named the league’s West Division Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 spring season.

Rideaux, Broderick Hampton and Sharun Jones were first-team All-SAA picks while Tyler James was picked as a first-team punter and second-team quarterback while Keegan Nichols, Kolbie Banks, Jarius Williams and John Aldridge were second team all-conference selections.

Rideaux, a junior wide receiver from Beaumont, led the league in virtually every receiving category, including catching 31 passes for 438 yards with four touchdowns.

Hampton, a senior tight end from Princeton, was a first-team pick while also ranking among the conference leaders in nearly every receiving category. He caught 16 passes for 276 yards and three touchdown receptions on the year.

Jones, a senior defensive back and punt returner from Houston, was a first-team selection after coming away with an interception and also averaging 19.8 yards per punt return on punt, including a 75-yard touchdown return in the final game. Jones also averaged 23.5 yards per return on kickoffs.

James, a junior punter and quarterback, led the SAA with 43 yards per punt while at quarterback completed 53.4% of his attempts for 904 yards with seven touchdown passes against just one interception.

Nichols, a junior linebacker from Cedar Park, was a second-team pick after making 24 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and forcing a fumble.

Banks, a senior offensive lineman from Galveston, was a second-team honoree after helping the ‘Roos put up 325.8 yards per game of total offense and average 25.5 points per game.

Williams, a junior defensive back from Cedar Hill, was a second-team pick after finishing fourth on the team with 22 tackles and making an interception. He also lead the ‘Roos with four pass breakups.

Aldridge, a sophomore placekicker from Richardson, was a second-team selection after connecting on 4-of-4 field goals with a long of 38 yards and 12-of-12 point after attempts.