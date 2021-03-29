Herald Democrat

Lady Yellow Jackets lose District 10-5A slugfest to The Colony

THE COLONY — Kaitlyn Moeller's RBI single capped a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning as The Colony pulled out a 13-12 victory over Denison to close the first half of District 10-5A play.

The fourth-place Lady Jackets (11-8, 4-3) had taken a 12-10 lead in the top of the seventh on Ashlinn Hamilton's two-run homer before third-place The Colony (7-9, 5-2) put together a comeback where the first five batters of the seventh reached to end the game.

Hamilton was 5-for-5 with two homers, two doubles, four RBI and scored three times, Jewel Hiberd was 3-for-5 with a grand slam, double and scored three times, Madison Carter was 3-for-5 and drove in a run, Kiki Carter was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and Autumn Mitchell singled, walked twice and scored for Denison, which plays at Wylie East on Thursday night.