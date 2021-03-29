Area girls basketball players earn all-state honors from the TGCA

Herald Democrat

Three Texoma girls basketball players earned all-state honors from the Texas Girls Coaches Association for the 2020-21 season.

Gunter had a pair of Class 3A selections in senior Sarah Putnicki and junior Alyssa Tarpley after the duo helped the Lady Tigers reach the region final for the first time since 2002, Tarpley was also a Class 3A all-state selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

Bells senior Cheznie Hale was also among the 50 players chosen in Class 3A.

The TGCA also announced its academic all-state selections.

Bells had five players chosen in Hale, Kayton Arnold, Mia Moore, Gabby Smith and Jaiden Tocquigny in Class 3A.

Other selections for 3A included Gunter’s Reagan Andres and Whitesboro’s BreAnn Beste and Elly Harper.

Tioga had two players selected — Emerson Rhymes and Bekah Wineberg — in Class 2A.