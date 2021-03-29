Herald Democrat

AC women's water polo finishes off a 4-0 road trip

ERIE, Pa. — The Austin College women's water polo team topped its second Division II opponent in as many days with an 11-9 win over Mercyhurst and followed that up with a dominant 27-9 win over Grove City.

In the win over Mercyhurst, Lexi Wong scored four times while Sammi Thiele and Brooke Le each had a pair of goals and Valery Piachonkina had 11 saves for the 'Roos, who rallied from a 4-1 deficit after the first quarter and took the lead for good on a Le's final goal with 6:41 to play.

In the second game, every 'Roo scored as Austin College put up a program-record 27 goals against Grove City. After a 6-4 lead after the first quarter, AC scored nine times in the second quarter and eight more in the third.

Wong and Cory McGrath had four goals apiece, Sophie Oliver and Madison Taylor each scored three times, Presley Woods scored to go with four assists and Piachonkina had seven saves and added five assists for Austin College (4-2), which is off until facing Washington & Jefferson and Grove City in Erie on April 10.